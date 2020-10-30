Il passaggio segreto nel castello della Regina Elisabetta che porta fuori dalle mura!
Nel mondo, gli appassionati della vita dei Reali di Inghilterra sono tantissimi. Le vicende di casa Windsor, soprattutto con l’arrivo di Meghan che ha portato via il principe Harry dalla famiglia reale, hanno attirato moltissimi nuovi “adepti”. Non stupisce quindi che le curiosità sulla loro vita privata piovano a mazzi!
Una delle ultime novità riguardo il fatto che c’è una sorta di passaggio segreto utilizzato dalla regina Elisabetta. Un tunnel segreto perfetto per la fuga che porta fuori dalle mura nelle strade della città! Ma a cosa serve?
Dove si trova il passaggio segreto a casa della Regina Elisabetta?
Il passaggio segreto nel castello della Regina Elisabetta si trova nascosto sotto una botola, a sua volta sotto un tappeto, in una delle sale della dimora! Praticamente tutto quello che avete sempre immaginato relativo ai passaggi segreti nei castelli visti nei film!
Questa volta però è tutto reale e dobbiamo ringraziare il documentario della BBC per questa scoperta. Vedendo The Queen’s Palace insieme alla presentatrice Fiona Bruce abbiamo finalmente scoperto questo tunnel segreto all’interno del Windsor Castle.
La storia del passaggio segreto nel castello Windsor
Il castello appartiene alla famiglia dal 1066 e qui vengono celebrati alcuni dei momenti più importanti per la famiglia della Regina Elisabetta. Matrimoni, battesimi, feste di compleanno… ed è proprio qui che la Regina e il Principe Filippo hanno trascorso il lockdown.
Ma parliamo di questo tunnel. Sappiamo che non è stato realizzato per la regina Elisabetta, ma esiste da moltissimo tempo. Praticamente da quando è stato costruito il castello, quindi stiamo parlando di oltre 1000 anni fa.
A cosa serviva?
Infatti, prima di essere la residenza di sua maestà, il castello di Windsor era una classica Fortezza Medievale. Quando venne costruito i passaggi segreti e le vie di fuga erano praticamente necessarie alla vita di tutti i giorni. Quindi, anche all’interno della residenza reale, gli architetti ne realizzarono uno che però col passare degli anni non è mai stato chiuso.
La domanda che si fanno tutti però è una. Dove porta questo passaggio segreto? È ancora agibile? Le risposte ancora non le abbiamo e quindi la curiosità dei fan è alle stelle!
