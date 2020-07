View this post on Instagram

We're happy to be back on the road with you again! A big thanks to all our amazing staff for making it possible and to each and everyone of you for following the guidelines to keep everyone safe. 💚 #flixbus #safetyfirst #wemissedyou #welcomeback For country-specific details about the FlixBus Safety Concept, please visit our website. To keep you safe & healthy during your journey, we ensure high hygienic standards and adapted processes. The most important guidelines include: ✅ 😷 Face masks: Passengers and drivers are required to wear face masks while boarding and during the ride. Our recommendation: Bring several masks for more comfort during longer rides. ✅ ↔ Physical distancing: Contactless boarding and physical distance of 2 meters between passengers while boarding. ✅ 🚌 Clean buses and clean air: High hygienic standards are upheld through daily disinfection of all buses, regular changes of the air-conditioning filter and frequent ventilation. Please follow all the passenger guidelines to protect your health and safety as well as that of other passengers. Thank you and see you soon! 💚