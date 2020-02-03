Amici 19, Nicolai attacca il maestro Timor Steffens: cosa è successo

Il ballerino Nicolai, da poco entrato nella scuola di Amici, è nuovamente al centro delle critiche, dopo che ha attaccato il professore Timor Steffens.
Nicolai, che è entrato ultimamente nella scuola, si è permesso di attaccare l’amatissimo professore Timor Steffens. Il professore non è uno che teme il confronto e sicuramente anche nelle prossime puntate affronterà le accuse, soprattutto perché come professore, tra i suoi ruoli c’è anche quello di insegnare il rispetto ai suoi allievi.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
What a very bizarre show we had today! . Here are some thoughts about today.👇🏽👇🏽 (🇮🇹Guarda la mia storia. Per la traduzione italiana.) . I want to start of with saying that it was so much fun to dance with Maria,The professors,all of the students and the dancers.😍🤩🔥 . It was a reminder that we don’t have to take things so seriously all the time. To also have fun and celebrate dance. For me dancing is something that gives joy and a sense of freedom without any restrictions.. So I really want to encourage everyone reading this to dance more and have fun with it!😊❤ . Secondly, I think you’ve all seen what happened today. I really want you guys to know that I wanted to say so much more in responds to the boy who spoke without respect towards me. Trust me…But I chose as a teacher but most importantly as a grown man to not disrespect him back..but instead to try and understand the reasoning and point of view and be mature about it. Because I always try to remember that knowledge makes people humble while ignorance makes people arrogant. . All I want to say for now is that Talent itself means nothing…while experience aquired in humility and hard work means everything. With that being said..There is work to do. The boy needs help and needs to understand how to properly carry himself and how to manage his words when speaking to others. Not just me…Because it would be a shame if his talent gets overshadowed by his immature, ignorant and bad attitude. . What are your thoughts about todays show? . #amici19 #amici2019 #teacher #choreographer
Il pubblico di Amici 19 si è chiaramente schierato dalla parte del professore, che ha ringraziato su Instagram i suoi followers per il supporto che gli hanno dato. Non si può dire lo stesso di Nicolai che, da quando è entrato nella scuola, non fa altro che ricevere critiche. Anche se, nonostante il suo atteggiamento arrogante, il ballerino ha ricevuto i ‘sì’ che gli servivano per andare al serale, come annuncia sul suo profilo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#Repost @amiciufficiale with @make_repost ・・・ Tre sì che valgono il Serale per Nicolai! 🎊 #Amici19
Il suo post trova la sezione di commenti piena di critiche da parte di chi non comprende la sua accusa nei confronti di Timor. Il professore, infatti, è stato invitato dalla redazione di Amici e nessuno ha obbligato la produzione ad assumerlo. Nonostante Nicolai sia indubbiamente un ballerino di talento, la preoccupazione generale è che se non modifica il suo comportamento, rischierà di perdere molte occasioni perché il talento senza umiltà e rispetto non ti porta da nessuna parte.
