Amici 19, Nicolai attacca il maestro Timor Steffens: cosa è successo

Il ballerino Nicolai, da poco entrato nella scuola di Amici, è nuovamente al centro delle critiche, dopo che ha attaccato il professore Timor Steffens.

Nicolai, che è entrato ultimamente nella scuola, si è permesso di attaccare l’amatissimo professore Timor Steffens. Il professore non è uno che teme il confronto e sicuramente anche nelle prossime puntate affronterà le accuse, soprattutto perché come professore, tra i suoi ruoli c’è anche quello di insegnare il rispetto ai suoi allievi.

Il pubblico di Amici 19 si è chiaramente schierato dalla parte del professore, che ha ringraziato su Instagram i suoi followers per il supporto che gli hanno dato. Non si può dire lo stesso di Nicolai che, da quando è entrato nella scuola, non fa altro che ricevere critiche. Anche se, nonostante il suo atteggiamento arrogante, il ballerino ha ricevuto i ‘sì’ che gli servivano per andare al serale, come annuncia sul suo profilo.

Il suo post trova la sezione di commenti piena di critiche da parte di chi non comprende la sua accusa nei confronti di Timor. Il professore, infatti, è stato invitato dalla redazione di Amici e nessuno ha obbligato la produzione ad assumerlo. Nonostante Nicolai sia indubbiamente un ballerino di talento, la preoccupazione generale è che se non modifica il suo comportamento, rischierà di perdere molte occasioni perché il talento senza umiltà e rispetto non ti porta da nessuna parte.

