Chiara Ferragni, grande paura per il figlio: “Sto malissimo”

In un post pubblicato di recente, Chiara Ferragni parla di ciò che prova e delle paure che sono nate in lei da quando è diventata madre.
Ieri sera Chiara Ferragni era in vena di condivisione con i propri fan e specialmente con quelle follower che, come lei, sono diventate madri da poco o che comunque hanno avuto l’esperienza della maternità.
L’influencer, infatti, si è resa conto che da qualche tempo a questa parte ha sviluppato un empatia fortissima nei confronti di tutte le persone, anche di quelle che non ha mai visto. Si chiede e chiede alla sua fan base se un simile sentimento possa essere frutto degli ormoni, o del fatto che da quando è madre del piccolo Leo è preoccupata che quella felicità possa svanire.
Chiara Ferragni: “Da quando sono madre provo fortissime paure”
Becoming a mother gave me the greatest gift of life and at the same time made me a new person. I understood the real meaning of empathy and I’ve never felt more connected to people around me. Amazing right? Yes, but not always. When I feel other people suffering, I suffer too with them, and while before other people’s pain was bearable now sometimes it is not. It aches like crazy. Even from strangers. I find myself reading someone’s sad story about their baby having an accident and I feel a pain in my stomach that won’t go away for days, even If I didn’t even know that person. Most of the times I find myself crying too and I cannot stop holding Leo. Not to mention new fears and anxiety that I’ve never thought I could have that are now part of my everyday life. How to explain this? I guess when you’ve experienced motherhood and found a new reason to live you’re so scared that something bad is gonna happen and take that happiness away from you. Or maybe is it hormones too? Fellow mums out there, do you feel the same? How do you deal with your fears? Do you always “feel more” than what you did before (and I’ve always been a super sensitive one)? I’d love to read your thoughts and stories 💘
Il post di Chiara si apre con una considerazione sulla maternità: “Diventare una madre mi ha dato il più grande dono della vita ed allo stesso tempo mi ha resa una persona nuova. Ho capito il reale significato dell’empatia e non mi sono mai sentita così connessa con le persone che mi circondano, Grande giusto? Sì, ma non sempre”. L’influencer, infatti, spiega che l’empatia che prova a volte la fa soffrire: “Quando sento la sofferenza altrui, soffro anch’io. E se prima il dolore della gente era sopportabile, adesso qualche volta non lo è”. E ancora: “A volte mi trovo a piangere da sola e non riesco a smettere di abbracciare Leo”. Quindi chiede al suo pubblico se qualcuna delle madri presenti ha provato simili sensazioni: “Amerei leggere le vostre storie e i vostri pensieri”.