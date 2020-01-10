Chiara Ferragni, grande paura per il figlio: “Sto malissimo”

In un post pubblicato di recente, Chiara Ferragni parla di ciò che prova e delle paure che sono nate in lei da quando è diventata madre.

Ieri sera Chiara Ferragni era in vena di condivisione con i propri fan e specialmente con quelle follower che, come lei, sono diventate madri da poco o che comunque hanno avuto l’esperienza della maternità.

Leggi anche -> Chiara Ferragni irriconoscibile, la foto di 7 anni fa manda in delirio i fan

L’influencer, infatti, si è resa conto che da qualche tempo a questa parte ha sviluppato un empatia fortissima nei confronti di tutte le persone, anche di quelle che non ha mai visto. Si chiede e chiede alla sua fan base se un simile sentimento possa essere frutto degli ormoni, o del fatto che da quando è madre del piccolo Leo è preoccupata che quella felicità possa svanire.

Leggi anche -> Chiara Ferragni, torna la pizza autorigenerante: “Foto finta”

Chiara Ferragni: “Da quando sono madre provo fortissime paure”

Il post di Chiara si apre con una considerazione sulla maternità: “Diventare una madre mi ha dato il più grande dono della vita ed allo stesso tempo mi ha resa una persona nuova. Ho capito il reale significato dell’empatia e non mi sono mai sentita così connessa con le persone che mi circondano, Grande giusto? Sì, ma non sempre”. L’influencer, infatti, spiega che l’empatia che prova a volte la fa soffrire: “Quando sento la sofferenza altrui, soffro anch’io. E se prima il dolore della gente era sopportabile, adesso qualche volta non lo è”. E ancora: “A volte mi trovo a piangere da sola e non riesco a smettere di abbracciare Leo”. Quindi chiede al suo pubblico se qualcuna delle madri presenti ha provato simili sensazioni: “Amerei leggere le vostre storie e i vostri pensieri”.