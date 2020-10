14 milioni di tonnellate di microplastiche inquinano i fondali oceanici

View this post on Instagram

Our new research suggests there are about 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the seafloor. 🌊 This is up to 35x more than the estimated weight of plastic pollution on the ocean's surface. We collected samples in a range of sea depths – from 1,655 to 3,062 metres – in the Great Australian Bight. This is footage of our robotic submarine taking samples for analysis. But plastic production and pollution are expected to increase in coming years. All despite increased awareness of how plastics harm our ecosystems and health.