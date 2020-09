Le mostre più interessanti da vedere in autunno in Italia

View this post on Instagram

"Is there really just one surviving photo of Vincent? 🤔 We know that Vincent didn't like portrait photography. He thought that photographs lacked life, and preferred painted portraits. This explains why there are so few photographs of him, and only one has survived. Thankfully, there are lots of self-portraits! Which self-portrait do you think is the best likeness of Vincent? 🌻 Vincent van Gogh, Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat (1887); Self-Portrait with Straw Hat and Pipe (1887); Self-Portrait (1887); Self-Portrait with Felt Hat (1887)