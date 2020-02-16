Mattia Binotto è un famosissimo team principal, icona stessa della scuderia Ferrari. Scopriamo tutte le curiosità sulla sua vita privata e carriera.

Mattia Binotto nasce a Losanna, in Svizzera, nel 1969. Da sempre appassionato di macchine e motori, verso l’adolescenza decide di dedicarsi allo studio d’ingegneria meccanica del suo paese natale. Decisa la strada da intraprendere, ovvero il mondo della Formula 1, decide di trasferirsi nella regione dei motori: l’Emilia-Romagna. Spostatosi a Modena per conseguire il Master in Ingegneria dell’Autoveicolo. L’esperienza permette a Binotto di affacciarsi al mondo della Ferrari e rimanerne estasiato. Nel 1995 entra ufficialmente nelle industrie di Maranello come ingegnere motorista. L’ascesa di Binotto è lenta ma inesorabile, sino a diventare nel 2019 team principal della scuderia col cavallino rampante.

Mattia Binotto, la vita privata

Nominato con una delle cariche più importanti della scuderia, Mattia è anche un padre di famiglia e un felice marito. Il giovane principal è sposato con la moglie Sabina e ha due bellissimi bambini: Marco e Chiara. Mattia, per quanto molto riservato, è spesso presente nella pagina Instagram della scuderia Ferrari, in quanto figura di rilevanza in tutta la scuderia. Anche la sua pagina è molto seguita.