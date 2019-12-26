Oggi in tv – Boxing Day, la programmazione di Premier League e Serie B

Santo Stefano con tanto calcio per gli appassionati di Premier League e Serie B: ecco tutta la programmazione del Boxing Day Sky Sport e DAZN

Il calcio non va in vacanza. Oggi, giovedì 26 dicembre, nel giorno di Santo Stefano i calciatori scenderanno in campo in Premier League e in Serie B. Sfide interessanti a partire dai lunch-match Cosenza-Empoli in onda su DAZN e Tottenham-Brighton su Sky Sport Uno o Sky Sport Football. Alle 15 andranno di scena cinque gare del campionato cadetto: Chievo-Benevento, Cremonese-Juve Stabia, Frosinone-Crotone, Trapani-Perugia e Venezia-Cittadella, tutte visibili in esclusiva su DAZN. Alle 16, invece, in campo la Premier League con Diretta Goal, mentre alle 18 ci sarà Ascoli-Pisa e dopo appena mezz’ora Manchester United-Newcastle. Chiudono il big-match Leicester-Liverpool e il posticipo serale di Serie B Virtus Entella-Spezia.

Se vuoi seguire tutte le nostre notizie in tempo reale CLICCA QUI

Oggi in tv – Boxing Day, la lista di Serie B e Premier

12.30 – Cosenza-Empoli (Serie B) – DAZN

13.30 – Tottenham-Brighton (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

15.00 – Chievo-Benevento (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 – Cremonese-Juve Stabia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 – Frosinone-Crotone (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 – Trapani-Perugia (Serie B) – DAZN

15.00 – Venezia-Cittadella (Serie B) – DAZN

16.00 – Diretta Goal Premier League (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.00 – Ascoli-Pisa (Serie B) – DAZN

18.30 – Manchester United-Newcastle (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

18.15 – Leeds United-Preston North End (Championship) – DAZN

21.00 – Leicester-Liverpool (Premier League) – SKY SPORT UNO e SKY SPORT FOOTBALL

21.00 – Virtus Entella-Spezia (Serie B) – DAZN