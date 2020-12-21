The Afterglow, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone di Ed Sheeran

Dopo un anno di silenzio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato oggi, all’improvviso, una nuova canzone: ecco il testo e il significato.
Il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran s’intitola “The Afterglow”. La parola “afterglow” in inglese sta a indicare quella luce chiara e sfocata che resta dopo una luce più forte: la luce che immerge il mondo dopo il tramonto. Contrariamente da quello che tutti i fans dell’artista si aspettavano e speravano, la canzone non sta a pre-annunciare un vero e proprio album. “Ciao ragazzi. Afterglow è una canzone che ho scritto lo scorso anno e che ho voluto pubblicare per voi. Non è il primo singolo del prossimo album, è solo una canzone che mi piace e spero che piaccia anche a voi. Godetela! Buone e sicure feste di natale e anno nuovo. Torno alla mia dimensione papà ora, ciao!” ha scritto Ed come didascalia al nuovo video pubblicato. I fans di Ed Sheeran possono restare aggiornati su tutte le ultime novità seguendo il fan club italiano dell’artista: @edteamitalia.
The Afterglow, Ed Sheeran: testo in inglese
Stop the clocks, it’s amazing
You should see the way the light dances off your head
A million colors of hazel, golden and red
Saturday morning is fading
The sun’s reflected by the coffee in your hand
My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
The weather outside’s changing
The leaves are buried under six inches of white
The radio is playing “Iron & Wine”
This is a new dimension
This is a level where we’re losing track of time
I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I
We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle
Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow
So alone in love like the world had disappeared
Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go
I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow
And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow
La traduzione ufficiale in italiano non è ancora disponibile, ma la pubblicheremo qui appena lo sarà!