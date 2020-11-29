Incidente devastante in Formula 1: l’auto è una palla di fuoco, mai vista una cosa così. Coinvolto il pilota Grosjean che è stato portato via con l’elisoccorso. Un miracolo che sia vivo. Mai vista una cosa del genere.

I’m so grateful Romain is safe. Wow… the risk we take is no joke, for those of you out there that forget that we put our life on the line for this sport and for what we love to do. Thankful to the FIA for the massive strides we’ve taken for Romain to walk away from that safely https://t.co/dG8AXmsbKN

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 29, 2020