Indonesia: le spettacolari e spaventose immagini dell’eruzione del vulcano Sinabung

Mt. Sinabung in Sumatra, Indonesia erupted on Monday 10:16 AM (local time). The eruption produced volcanic ash as high as 5,000 metres from the peak of the volcano. Image 3: Major volcanoes of Indonesia, with eruptions since 1900