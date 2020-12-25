Boxing Day, quali partite di Premier League vedere il 26 dicembre in tv

In Premier League si continua a giocare anche il 26 dicembre per la celebre giornata del Boxing Day: dove guardare le sfide in tv

Non si ferma la Premier League. Come ogni anno i calciatori dei club inglesi scenderanno in campo anche il 26 dicembre nel celebre Boxing Day. Quattro sfide in programma anche domenica 27 Leeds United-Burnley, West Ham-Brighton, Liverpool-West Bromwich, Wolverhampton-Tottenham. Le partite saranno visibili su Sky Sport con quattro gare anche in 4K HDR con Sky Q satellite così come i due big-match Chelsea-Arsenal e Leicester-Manchester United, in programma a Santo Stefano. La Premier League giocheràanche martedì 28 e mercoledì 29 dicembre con sfide imperdibili su Sky Sport.

Boxing Day, la programmazione su Sky Sport

Sabato 26 dicembre

ore 13.30 – Leicester-Manchester United (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Nicola Roggero)

ore 16 – Aston Villa-Crystal Palace (Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)

ore 16 – Fulham Southampton (Sky Sport Football, telecronaca Gianluigi Bagnulo)

ore 18.30 – Arsenal-Chelsea (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Massimo Marianella)

ore 21 – Manchester City-Newcastle (Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Federico Zancan)

ore 21– Sheffield United-Everton (Sky Sport Football, telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)

Domenica 27 dicembre

ore 13 – Leeds United-Burnley (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Nicola Roggero)

ore 15.15 – West Ham-Brighton (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Andrea Marinozzi)

ore 17.30 – Liverpool-West Bromwich (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Federico Zancan)

ore 20.15 – Wolverhampton-Tottenham (Sky Sport Football, telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)

Martedì 29 dicembre

ore 19 – “Diretta Gol Premier League” (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno)

Brighton-Arsenal (telecronaca Federico Zancan)

Burnley-Sheffield United (telecronaca Andrea Marinozzi)

Southampton-West Ham (telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)

West Bromwich-Leeds United (telecronaca Gianluigi Bagnulo)

ore 21 – Manchester United-Wolverhampton (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Massimo Marianella)

Mercoledì 30 dicembre

ore 19 – Tottenham-Fulham (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Paolo Ciarravano)

ore 21 – Newcastle-Liverpool (Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport Uno, telecronaca Massimo Marianella)

