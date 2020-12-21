The Afterglow, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone di Ed Sheeran

Dopo un anno di silenzio Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato oggi, all’improvviso, una nuova canzone: ecco il testo e il significato.

Il nuovo singolo di Ed Sheeran s’intitola “The Afterglow”. La parola “afterglow” in inglese sta a indicare quella luce chiara e sfocata che resta dopo una luce più forte: la luce che immerge il mondo dopo il tramonto. Contrariamente da quello che tutti i fans dell’artista si aspettavano e speravano, la canzone non sta a pre-annunciare un vero e proprio album. “Ciao ragazzi. Afterglow è una canzone che ho scritto lo scorso anno e che ho voluto pubblicare per voi. Non è il primo singolo del prossimo album, è solo una canzone che mi piace e spero che piaccia anche a voi. Godetela! Buone e sicure feste di natale e anno nuovo. Torno alla mia dimensione papà ora, ciao!” ha scritto Ed come didascalia al nuovo video pubblicato. I fans di Ed Sheeran possono restare aggiornati su tutte le ultime novità seguendo il fan club italiano dell’artista: @edteamitalia.

Potrebbe interessarti leggere anche –> Ed Sheeran è tornato, il nuovo singolo s’intitola “The Afterglow”

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

The Afterglow, Ed Sheeran: testo in inglese

Stop the clocks, it’s amazing

You should see the way the light dances off your head

A million colors of hazel, golden and red

Saturday morning is fading

The sun’s reflected by the coffee in your hand

My eyes are caught in your gaze all over again

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow

And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

The weather outside’s changing

The leaves are buried under six inches of white

The radio is playing “Iron & Wine”

This is a new dimension

This is a level where we’re losing track of time

I’m holding nothing against it, except you and I

We were love drunk, waiting on a miracle

Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow

So alone in love like the world had disappeared

Oh, I won’t be silent and I won’t let go

I will hold on tighter ‘til the afterglow

And we’ll burn so bright ‘til the darkness softly clears

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Oh, I will hold on to the afterglow

Se vuoi seguire tutte le notizie scelte dalla nostra redazione in tempo reale CLICCA QUI!

La traduzione ufficiale in italiano non è ancora disponibile, ma la pubblicheremo qui appena lo sarà!