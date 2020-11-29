Incidente devastante in Formula 1: l’auto è una palla di fuoco, mai vista una cosa così

By
FrancescoB
-

Incidente devastante in Formula 1: l’auto è una palla di fuoco, mai vista una cosa così. Coinvolto il pilota Grosjean che è stato portato via con l’elisoccorso. Un miracolo che sia vivo. Mai vista una cosa del genere. 

Il pilota Romain Grosjean è uscito miracolosamente vivo dalle fiamme. Fortunatamente non ha perso conoscenza nonostante l’impatto devastante ed è uscito dal rogo della sua auto sulle sue gambe.

