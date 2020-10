View this post on Instagram

Last weekend, Greenpeace Russia sent a team to Kamchatka, Siberia, to bear witness to an unfolding environmental disaster, the discovery of unknown toxic substances contaminating this pristine region. According to local scientists, this suspected toxic spill has killed 95% of marine life on the surrounding seabed. The scale of the disaster is still unknown, but we already know that the coastal part of the 'Volcanoes of Kamchatka', a UNESCO site, has also been impacted. Greenpeace Russia is calling on the government to tighten environmental policy in the country, and adopt a long-term program of green transformation of the Russian economy, to ensure disasters like this become a thing of the past.