Il famoso cantante annuncia sui social: ‘Ho un tumore al cervello”. Incredulità e apprensione per tutti i suoi fan.
L’annuncio che non ti aspetti e che lascia tutti senza parole. La drammatica malattia che ci fa tornare in mente la povera Nadia Toffa. Poche ore fa è accaduto dunque l’impensabile.
Sul suo profilo Instagram Tom Parker, ex leader dei The Wanted, ha parlato chiaramente a tutti i suoi fan: “Non c’è un modo semplice per dirlo, purtroppo mi è stato diagnosticato un tumore al cervello e sono già sottoposto a un trattamento di cura”. Il cantante ha così motivato anche la sua lunga assenza dai social che già aveva messo in allarme i suoi ammiratori.
Il messaggio straziante del cantante Tom Parker
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag