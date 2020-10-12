Il famoso cantante annuncia sui social: ‘Ho un tumore al cervello”. Incredulità e apprensione per tutti i suoi fan.

L’annuncio che non ti aspetti e che lascia tutti senza parole. La drammatica malattia che ci fa tornare in mente la povera Nadia Toffa. Poche ore fa è accaduto dunque l’impensabile.

Leggi anche –> Dodi Battaglia, il grave tumore al cervello della moglie Paola: poi la rinascita

Sul suo profilo Instagram Tom Parker, ex leader dei The Wanted, ha parlato chiaramente a tutti i suoi fan: “Non c’è un modo semplice per dirlo, purtroppo mi è stato diagnosticato un tumore al cervello e sono già sottoposto a un trattamento di cura”. Il cantante ha così motivato anche la sua lunga assenza dai social che già aveva messo in allarme i suoi ammiratori.

Il messaggio straziante del cantante Tom Parker