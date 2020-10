View this post on Instagram

#Repost @ladolcefitvita with @make_repost ・・・ I finally found a legitimate American style pumpkin patch in Italy!!!!!! Going to the pumpkin patch was such an important tradition of mine and it was my first time back since 2007. So thank you @ilgiardinodellezucchepp for making the American in me so so happy!!! It just can’t be fall if there aren’t pumpkins you know? Oh and cinnamon of course- duuuuh. 🎃🍁☕️