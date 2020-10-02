Donald Trump positivo al Coronavirus, anche la moglie Melania contagiata

Donald Trump positivo al Coronavirus, anche la moglie Melania contagiata. L’annuncio ufficiale via Twitter pochi minuti fa. 

Duo ore prima il Presidente degli Stati Uniti aveva spiegato che lui e la moglie si erano sottoposti al tampone ed erano in attesa del risultato.

