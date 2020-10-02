Donald Trump positivo al Coronavirus, anche la moglie Melania contagiata. L’annuncio ufficiale via Twitter pochi minuti fa.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!

Duo ore prima il Presidente degli Stati Uniti aveva spiegato che lui e la moglie si erano sottoposti al tampone ed erano in attesa del risultato.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020