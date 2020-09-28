Viso furbetto e capelli biondi, la riconoscete? Bellissima attrice, oggi compie 51 anni ed è una delle star internazionali più apprezzate nel mondo.
Due immagini, un sorriso beffardo e furbetto da un lato e nell’altro uno sguardo pensieroso e serio. Due facce della stessa medaglia, due aspetti che ancora oggi convivono in questa bellissima attrice inglese molto amata e apprezzata, nonché candidata due volte al Premio Oscar come migliore attrice.
L’avete riconosciuta? Si tratta della bellissima Naomi Watts. Nata il 28 settembre 1968 ha raggiunto la fama internazionale dopo l’interpretazione nel film di David Lynch Mulholland Drive. Da lì la sua carriera è stato un continuo crescendo. Dal punto di vista personale la Watts è stata sposata dal 2005 al 2016 con Liev Schreiber. Insieme hanno avuto due figli, Samuel e Alexander.
Dal punto di vista professionale ricordiamo che Naomi Watts è stata candidata all’Oscar come miglior attrice per il film 21 grammi e per The impossible. Indimenticabile anche le sue performance nell’horror The ring
This picture was taken by my brother; a little stolen moment at sunset in his backyard. No matter how practiced I am, I’m still not totally comfortable in front of a camera. 🤫 But somehow, Ben manages to draw out the real me. Big brother, little sister goofing around I guess… we support each other through everything. Ben took it as a favor for my side hustle @ondabeauty. As advocates of #cleanbeauty, we promote the reduction of harmful ingredients in beauty and lifestyle. Link in stories to @refinery29’s article (and my beauty routine, which includes Oreos—still a work in progress). Shop at @ondabeauty #supportsmallbusinesses #family ❤️🌻
Happy birthday to you darling @nicolekidman I love you and miss you so much 💕😍