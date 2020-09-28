La bellissima Gwyneth Paltrow si toglie tutto di dosso come festeggiamento per il suo compleanno. La figlia esprime tutto il suo imbarazzo.

Sua figlia non riesce a crederci: Gwyneth Paltrow ha compiuto 48 anni e per ‘festeggiare’ ha scelto di ‘indossare’ ciò che teneva indosso quando venne al mondo, il 27 settembre 1972. L’attrice statunitense in realtà non ha indossato nulla, mostrandosi completamente nuda in uno scatto pubblicato sul suo profilo personale Instagram. Si tratta chiaramente di un nudo strategico, con lei che si fa ritrarre di profilo senza che si veda alcun dettaglio ‘particolare’ di quello che è un corpo ancora niente male.

Se vuoi seguire tutte le nostre notizie in tempo reale CLICCA QUI

LEGGI ANCHE –> Alessandra Pierelli, che fine ha fatto? Com’è e cosa fa oggi

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop ‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. 💙 #goopgenes

Un post condiviso da Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) in data: 27 Set 2020 alle ore 12:00 PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow, lo scatto senza veli imbarazza la figlia Apple

Ma questa foto data in pasto a milioni di persone sui social ha suscitato profonda mortificazione in Apple, la figlia che la Paltrow ha avuto da Chris Martin, leader dei Coldplay. Apple è nata nel maggio del 2004 e ha dei tratti che la rendono molto somigliante alla sua celebre mamma. E sotto a quella fotografia l’adolescente ha scritto un chiaro e lampante: “MOM!”. Come a voler dire “Ma che fai?”. Lo scatto della Paltrow ha presumibilmente anche degli scopi commerciali. Infatti la 48enne bionda interprete di molti film di successo sponsorizza anche quella che è la sua linea di prodotti per la cura del corpo. Lei è madre anche di Moses, che ha 14 anni.

LEGGI ANCHE –> Viso furbetto e capelli biondi, la riconoscete? Bellissima attrice, oggi compie 51 anni