Night lights of Western Europe 🌃⁣ ⁣ In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2020, the @noaa -NASA Suomi NPP satellite captured this clear view of Western Europe and its lights (hi, @europeanspaceagency! 👋). The landscape was also well lit by the Moon, which was just one day past full. ⁣ ⁣ Since the launch of the Suomi NPP satellite in late 2011, scientists have been using its Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) to provide unprecedented views of Earth at night. This image was acquired through the use of the VIIRS day-night band (DNB), which detects light in a range of wavelengths from green to near-infrared and uses filtering techniques to observe signals such as city lights, wildfires, airglow, and reflected moonlight. ⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using VIIRS day-night band data from the Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership⁣ ⁣ #nasa #noaa #citylights #nightimages #moonlight