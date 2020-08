Mauritius, disastro ambientale: la marea nera di petrolio è inesorabile

View this post on Instagram

On 25 July a tanker ran aground on a coral reef in the Indian Ocean. The island nation of Mauritius declared a "state of environmental emergency" as oil began leaking from the vessel. Volunteers are scrambling together to create absorbent barriers of straw stuffed into fabric sacks in an attempt to contain and absorb the oil. It’s thought the MV Wakashio was carrying 4,000 tonnes of oil – of which more than 1,000 tonnes has already leaked into the waters surrounding the island. Click the link in our bio to find out more. (📷EPA/Getty Images) #Mauritius #Emergency #IndianOcean #Environment @bbcnews