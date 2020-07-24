Mel Gibson, la rivelazione dopo mesi: “Ha avuto il Coronavirus”

Anche il celebre attore e regista Mel Gibson è risultato positivo al Coronavirus: l’annuncio è arrivato soltanto ora tramite il portale “Daily Telegraph”

L’emergenza Coronavirus non è ancora terminata negli Stati Uniti. A distanza di mesi il portale “Daily Telegraph” ha rivelato come il celebre attore Mel Gibson abbia contratto il Coronavirus essendo ricoverato una settimana in ospedale. La conferma è arrivata dal portavoce dell’attore: ad inizio aprile l’uomo è stato trasportato in ospedale. Il regista 64enne è stato lì per una settimana venendo curato con il Ramdevisir, un farmaco antivirale in fase di studio per le infezioni da virus SARS-CoV-2. Successivamente è risultato negativo dopo le varie cure.

Mel Gibson, gli altri casi di positività

Anche il suo collega Tom Hanks insieme alla moglie Rita Wilson ha contratto il virus nei mesi scorsi. Inoltre, nei giorni scorsi l’attrice di True Blood, Anna Camp, ha raccontato il suo periodo dopo la guarigione dal Coronavirus. In aggiunta, anche l’attore britannico Idris Elba, l’ex Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju (Tormund di Game of thrones) e Itziar Ituno (La Casa di Carta) sono risultati positivi durante l’emergenza.