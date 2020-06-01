Si è spento il famoso artista contemporaneo Christo. Fu l’autore del celebre ponte galleggiante sulle acque del Lago d’Iseo.
Addio al grande artista Christo. Lui è l’autore del ponte galleggiante installato nell’estate del 2016 sul Lago d’Iseo. L’opera si chiamava ‘The Floating Piers’ ed aveva ricevuto tanti apprezzamenti per la suggestività capace di creare, ma anche alcune critiche.
Christo, 84 anni, viveva a New York ed il suo decesso è da attribuire a cause naturali. La notizia è arrivata dalla pagina Facebook ufficiale ‘Christo and Jeanne-Claude Official’. Proprio ‘The Floating Piers’ ha ottenuto il record di opera d’arte più vista al mondo nell’anno 2016, con 75mila persone che vi hanno camminato su a pelo d’acqua. Lui era di nazionalità bulgara ed aveva dato sfogo a tutta la sua creatività nel creare questa imponente quanto maestosa installazione dopo la scomparsa di Jeanne-Claude, sua compagna di vita. E l’opera fu in grado anche di contribuire in maniera importante all’indotto turistico legato al Lago d’Iseo. Il suo vero nome era Christo Vladimirov Javacheff.
Artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, known as Christo, passed away of natural causes today at his home in New York City. He was 84 years old. . Statement from Christo’s office: “Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it. Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories. Christo and Jeanne-Claude have always made clear that their artworks in progress be continued after their deaths. Per Christo’s wishes, ‘L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped’ in Paris, France, is still on track for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021.” . Christo was born on June 13, 1935 in Gabrovo, Bulgaria. He left Bulgaria in 1957, first to Prague, Czechoslovakia, and then escaped to Vienna, Austria, then moved to Geneva, Switzerland. In 1958, Christo went to Paris, where he met Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon, not only his wife but life partner in the creation of monumental environmental works of art. Jeanne-Claude passed away on November 18, 2009. Christo lived in New York City for 56 years. . From early wrapped objects to monumental outdoor projects, Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork transcended the traditional bounds of painting, sculpture and architecture. Some of their work included Wrapped Coast in Australia (1968–69), Valley Curtain in Colorado (1970–72), Running Fencein California (1972–76), Surrounded Islands in Miami (1980–83), The Pont Neuf Wrapped in Paris (1975–85), The Umbrellas in Japan and California (1984–91), Wrapped Reichstag in Berlin (1972–95), The Gates in New York’s Central Park (1979–2005), The Floating Piers at Italy’s Lake Iseo (2014–16), and The London Mastaba on London’s Serpentine Lake (2016–18). . Christo’s temporary work of art in Paris, France, titled L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped (Project for Paris), is scheduled for Sept. 18–Oct. 3, 2021. Additionally, a major exhibition at the Centre Georges Pompidou about Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s work and time in Paris will be on view this year, from July 1–Oct. 19, 2020. . In a 1958 letter Christo wrote, ‘Beauty, science and art will always triumph.’ We hold those words closely today.
Nel post che ne annuncia la morte si legge che “ha vissuto sempre come voleva, una vita piena in cui lui era riuscito a trasformare il suo sogno in un lavoro. Lui e Jeanne-Claude sono riusciti a donare tante belle esperienze a persone di tutto il mondo. Il loro ricordo vivrà nei cuori di tutti noi”. C’era in corso d’opera la realizzazione dell’Arco di Trionfo Impacchettato a Parigi, la cui inaugurazione resta fissata per il 18 settembre 2021 e fino al 3 ottobre 2021. Una volontà precisa di Christo, che ha voluto che le sue opere gli sopravvivessero.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christo, the Centre des Monuments Nationaux and the Centre Pompidou have jointly decided to postpone, by one year, “L’Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped,” initially planned for the fall 2020. The new dates are: Saturday, September 18 to Sunday, October 3, 2021. The exhibition at the Centre Pompidou “Christo and Jeanne-Claude. Paris!” – which was to open this March and present the Parisian years of the artists’ work, as well as their iconic project “The Pont Neuf Wrapped, Paris, 1975-1985” – will open as soon as the Centre Pompidou is able to welcome visitors again. @lecmn @centrepompidou #ChristoParis