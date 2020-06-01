Si è spento il famoso artista contemporaneo Christo. Fu l’autore del celebre ponte galleggiante sulle acque del Lago d’Iseo.

Addio al grande artista Christo. Lui è l’autore del ponte galleggiante installato nell’estate del 2016 sul Lago d’Iseo. L’opera si chiamava ‘The Floating Piers’ ed aveva ricevuto tanti apprezzamenti per la suggestività capace di creare, ma anche alcune critiche.

Christo, 84 anni, viveva a New York ed il suo decesso è da attribuire a cause naturali. La notizia è arrivata dalla pagina Facebook ufficiale ‘Christo and Jeanne-Claude Official’. Proprio ‘The Floating Piers’ ha ottenuto il record di opera d’arte più vista al mondo nell’anno 2016, con 75mila persone che vi hanno camminato su a pelo d’acqua. Lui era di nazionalità bulgara ed aveva dato sfogo a tutta la sua creatività nel creare questa imponente quanto maestosa installazione dopo la scomparsa di Jeanne-Claude, sua compagna di vita. E l’opera fu in grado anche di contribuire in maniera importante all’indotto turistico legato al Lago d’Iseo. Il suo vero nome era Christo Vladimirov Javacheff.

Christo, il messaggio della sua scomparsa

Nel post che ne annuncia la morte si legge che “ha vissuto sempre come voleva. Una vita piena in cui lui era riuscito a trasformare il suo sogno in un lavoro. Lui e Jeanne-Claude sono riusciti a donare tante belle esperienze a persone di tutto il mondo. Il loro ricordo vivrà nei cuori di tutti noi”. C’era in corso d’opera la realizzazione dell’Arco di Trionfo Impacchettato a Parigi, la cui inaugurazione resta fissata per il 18 settembre 2021 e fino al 3 ottobre 2021. Una volontà precisa di Christo, che ha voluto che le sue opere gli sopravvivessero.

