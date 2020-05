View this post on Instagram

⏰ 1 Min Skin: Sunscreen for Babies! . . 🙌🏻 Here is Rory applying his #1MinSkin – showing that even a 3 year old LOVES this idea & loves the simplicity of it! You can also see that most of his skin is covered in clothes, which makes it easier applying the sunscreen. . . 🏖 This is us on our pretend holiday since we can't go away anywhere. Even though it's cloudy outside we're dressed for the paddling pool! This is Rory's favourite sunscreen – @biodermauk . . 👩🏻‍⚕️ Please note: even though I do talk about these different products, I am not affiliated with any skincare brands. All the advice I give is completely unbiased and any free products I've ever been given by these companies I actually give away to patients or followers! . . 👩🏻‍🏫 There will be more 1 Min Skins for specific sunscreen types coming up over the next few days – so look out for sunscreen for acne, sunscreen for rosacea, and sunscreen for hyper-pigmentation! . . #funinthesun #cloudyskies #skincareroutines