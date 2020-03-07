Morto l’attore Nicholas Tucci, aveva solo 38 anni: sconfitto dalla malattia che aveva tenuto segreta per lungo tempo.

Non aveva voluto rendere pubblica la sua malattia e la battaglia per sconfiggerla. Alla fine Nicholas Tucci ha dovuto arrendersi e a soli 38 anni è morto. A dare l’annuncio della sua morte è stato il padre Alexander Tucci tramite social network.

Chi era Nicholas Tucci

Nicholas Tucci è nato a Middletown, Connecticut. Tra i film più importanti che ha interpretato The Worst Year of My Life, Sick Day, Currency Rising, Undocumented, Choose, Breast Picture, The Red Machine, A Hatful of Rain, War Cry, You’re Next e Gandhi at the Bat. Molto attivo anche come attore teatrale prima della malattia stava partecipando alle prove della produzione di James Bundy “Hamlet” alla Yale Rep con Paul Giamatti nel ruolo del principe di Danimarca.

Il messaggio del padre di Nicholas Tucci

“This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible.

“In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much. To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities… thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick. To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage… thank you for encouraging his talent and appreciating his efforts”.