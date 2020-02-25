Ema Kovac, chi è: età, foto, carriera e vita privata della modella croata

Ema Kovac, chi è: età, foto, carriera e vita privata dell’ex Madre Natura di Ciao Darwin ora impegnata nel reality Pechino Express.
Ha sorpreso tutti per la sua statuaria bellezza. Prima di partecipare come Madre Natura a Ciao Darwin in pochi la conoscevano, adesso tutti vogliono sapere chi sia. Per lei parlano soprattutto le foto del suo profilo Instagram. Anche se in realtà c’è già chi attacca pesantemente la giovane modella croata accusandola di essere ricorsa pesantemente alla chirurgia estetica per apparire come è oggi. In assenza di prove concrete, lasciamo a voi il giudizio osservando le sue foto.
Like mama Ru said “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?”❤️
Only @hollyparkerphoto can bring this out of me❤️ So happy I got to shoot with you yesterday! Every time we meet I learn so much from you, I get inspired and motivated and become the best version of me and thank you for that😘 Love you boo! Lingerie: @intimissimiofficial Body glow: @mylapiel by @lana_jurcevic #milano
Beach days and summer glow have never been better ✨ Thanks babe @lana_jurcevic and @mylapiel team♥️ #mylapiel
