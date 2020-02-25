Ema Kovac, chi è: età, foto, carriera e vita privata della modella croata

Ema Kovac, chi è: età, foto, carriera e vita privata dell’ex Madre Natura di Ciao Darwin ora impegnata nel reality Pechino Express.

Ha sorpreso tutti per la sua statuaria bellezza. Prima di partecipare come Madre Natura a Ciao Darwin in pochi la conoscevano, adesso tutti vogliono sapere chi sia. Per lei parlano soprattutto le foto del suo profilo Instagram. Anche se in realtà c’è già chi attacca pesantemente la giovane modella croata accusandola di essere ricorsa pesantemente alla chirurgia estetica per apparire come è oggi. In assenza di prove concrete, lasciamo a voi il giudizio osservando le sue foto.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram @filipkoludrovicphotography ♠️ Un post condiviso da Ema Kovac (@kovac_ema) in data: Ott 8, 2018 at 1:21 PDT