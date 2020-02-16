Mattia Binotto, chi è: vita privata e carriera del team principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto è un famosissimo team principal, icona stessa della scuderia Ferrari. Scopriamo tutte le curiosità sulla sua vita privata e carriera.
Mattia Binotto nasce a Losanna, in Svizzera, nel 1969. Da sempre appassionato di macchine e motori, verso l’adolescenza decide di dedicarsi allo studio d’ingegneria meccanica del suo paese natale. Decisa la strada da intraprendere, ovvero il mondo della Formula 1, decide di trasferirsi nella regione dei motori: l’Emilia-Romagna. Spostatosi a Modena per conseguire il Master in Ingegneria dell’Autoveicolo. L’esperienza permette a Binotto di affacciarsi al mondo della Ferrari e rimanerne estasiato. Nel 1995 entra ufficialmente nelle industrie di Maranello come ingegnere motorista. L’ascesa di Binotto è lenta ma inesorabile, sino a diventare nel 2019 team principal della scuderia col cavallino rampante.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🎵 Music └📁 @Charles_Leclerc’s Music ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ └📁 Monza Playlist ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ └ ⏯ Celebration – Kool & The Gang #essereFerrari 🔴
Mattia Binotto, la vita privata
Nominato con una delle cariche più importanti della scuderia, Mattia è anche un padre di famiglia e un felice marito. Il giovane principal è sposato con la moglie Sabina e ha due bellissimi bambini: Marco e Chiara. Mattia, per quanto molto riservato, è spesso presente nella pagina Instagram della scuderia Ferrari, in quanto figura di rilevanza in tutta la scuderia. Anche la sua pagina è molto seguita.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
#BrazilGP Post-Qualifying Statement . Binotto: “As usual here in Brazil, because of the very short lap length, qualifying was really close with very small gaps between the cars. Max deserved pole, but the group behind him is split by just a few tenths and hundredths. As for our performance, second and fourth is still a good result and Seb can have a good race starting from the front row. It’s shame Charles has to start further down the order tomorrow. At least he is on the Medium tyres which suited him and that will be important in the first stint, because we expect that tyre to perform more consistently and be less susceptible to the effects of temperature. He did a good lap, apart from a mistake in the final corner and but for that, I think he could have set the fastest time. We know anything can happen tomorrow and we will try and run a good race. The track is evolving a lot, given that this morning it was very different to yesterday. In qualifying, our drivers felt the car was working better than in FP3, when we concentrated on car balance to best manage tyre degradation, but it’s hard to predict what might happen in the race.” . #mattiabinotto #teamprincipal #scuderiaferrari #ferrari #prancinghorse #essereferrari #missionwinnow #charlesleclerc #sebastianvettel #Formula1 #F1 #F12019 #FormulaOne #Motorsport #Racing #racingcars