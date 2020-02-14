Meghan Markle, il filmato imbarazzante oscurato da Buckingham Palace

La duchessa di Sussex, Meghan Markle, ha pubblicato un filmato dello scorso settembre oscurato da Buckingham Palace: ecco il motivo
Meghan Markle ha pubblicato su Instagram un video che Buckingham Palace aveva cercato di oscurare nei mesi scorsi. Dopo l’allontanamento dalla famiglia reale la Duchessa di Sussex si trova in Canada, dove ha pubblicato il filmato dello scorso settembre aggirando la censura.
LEGGI ANCHE >>> Matrimonio principe Harry e Meghan Markle: ecco quando ci sarà il divorzo
Se vuoi seguire tutte le nostre notizie in tempo reale CLICCA QUI
Meghan Markle, i motivi del gesto
La Duchessa di Sussex ha pubblicato su Instagram un breve filmato mentre è intenta a chiacchierare con Edward Enninful, il caporedattore della nota rivista Vogue. Il video risale al numero di settembre 2019 con l’argomento del magazine sulle donne portatrici di cambiamento, tra le quali compariva anche la moglie del Principe Harry. Il filmato era stato oscurato da Buckingham Palace vietando la diffusione perché considerato “troppo casual”. All’interno del video non c’è nulla di scandaloso con la Markle e il giornalista che dialogano sul divanetto in maniera informale. Ora la Lady Sussex l’ha mostrato a tutto il mondo.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: “#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store…” • To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success! Video credit: Directed by @kloss_films Copyright @sussexroyal